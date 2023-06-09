Air Quality Alert remains in effect this weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight, then improving conditions are expected for Saturday.

Overnight skies will clear, leaving us with cool temps in the low 50s.

Saturday

Sunshine returns Saturday morning, but clouds increase in the afternoon out ahead of our next frontal boundary, which will change things up for the weekend’s second half.

Expect dry conditions through at least Saturday evening. Good news for Taylor Swift fans, graduates, and brides planning outdoor activities for the weekend’s first half. Warm as well, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday

Sunday afternoon and evening bring us the best shot at widespread rain. Hopefully, we can get in a few soakers before a dry slot is moved in on Monday.

Next week

Off and on showers for both Monday and Tuesday, then rain chances lessen for the second half of the work week.

See you tonight at 11 p.m.

