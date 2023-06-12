Rain chances linger as Metro Detroit cools off Monday

4Warn Weather – Drying out this morning as we wake up to temperatures in the 50s.

SUNRISE: 5:56 A.M.

The surface low pressure will continue to push northeast. As it moves through the Great Lakes region today, we actually get a little break in the precipitation with breezy conditions. Highs will be cooler than average around 70 this afternoon with a few brief breaks in the clouds.

SUNSET: 9:10 P.M.

As the low continues to work northeast, a few more rounds of showers wrap back into the area. Expect a few spotty showers early on Tuesday, but a better chance for scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Mostly sunny and seasonal on Wednesday. Upper 70s with a chance for afternoon showers again on Thursday. Temperatures stay around 80 through the weekend with a chance for showers and storms this weekend.