Rain, scattered showers return Tuesday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Rain returns by daybreak Tuesday. While it won’t be a washout, be prepared for scattered showers off and on throughout the day—highs much cooler than normal in the mid to upper 60s. Our normal high is 79 degrees.

4Warn Weather – A cooler than normal start to the work week with highs Monday not even making it out of the 60s.

Tuesday

Wednesday

Sunshine returns on Wednesday, and so does the warmer weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s, just a touch below normal.

