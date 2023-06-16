Temperatures heating up for Father’s Day weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

A rough night of storms occurred Thursday afternoon, including a now-confirmed EF1 tornado in Monroe County. But as we head into Father’s Day weekend, skies are clearing, and temperatures are heating up.

4Warn Weather – A rough night of storms occurred Thursday afternoon, including a now-confirmed EF1 tornado in Monroe County. But as we head into Father’s Day weekend, skies are clearing, and temperatures are heating up.

A few clouds lingered early Friday evening across Metro Detroit. Overnight those clouds move out, setting us up for a bright sunny weekend. Lows tonight are in the mid-50s.

Saturday

A cool start Saturday but quickly warming up to at or near normal temperatures in the low 80s.

Father’s Day

Sunshine returns for Father’s Day with highs around 83 degrees.

We are in a moderate drought across Metro Detroit. Unfortunately, our rain chances are near zero for a very long stretch of time. Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.