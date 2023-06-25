Possible severe storms could bring lightning, damaging winds, and hail to Metro Detroit: Here’s when

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Good Sunday morning Metro Detroit! We are off to a pretty nice start with nothing more than a little patchy fog before 8-9 a.m. while most of you will not have any problems.

Skies are partly cloudy this morning with no great threat of any showers until later today, which we will all want to pay close attention to as storms could be on the stronger side. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 60s for all of the early risers and we will be warming up very quickly today. That heat and humidity will be fuel for showers and storms to fire later this afternoon.

Sunrise is at 5:58 a.m.

When to expect storms Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms through the mid to later afternoon making today an ‘eyes to the skies’ kind of Sunday.

A warm front will swing through from the south helping our highs hit the middle to maybe upper 80s by 2-3 p.m. ahead of a cold front. A line of showers and storms will likely be approaching from the west along that cold front after 3-4 p.m. this afternoon.

These storms will be capable of downpours with deadly lightning, damaging winds, and large hail. Keep an eye on our 4Warn Weather App throughout the day, along with Local 4 News for all of the latest weather information.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Monday

Showers and storms will continue into and through this evening with more rounds of wet weather likely on Monday. Monday is a big day or night for the Ford Fireworks Show in Downtown Detroit after sunset and we don’t expect an all-day washout on Monday so right now, the fireworks show is on.

But we will see rain and thundershowers around Monday morning and afternoon with a chance for the wet weather winding down after 7 - 8 p.m. allowing for drier conditions for the fireworks.

Temperatures will likely max out in the middle 70s only getting warmer if the rain clouds break apart here and there which doesn’t appear to be the most likely scenario. We will keep you posted as we get closer and closer.

Tuesday

We will see more rounds of rain on Tuesday here in Metro Detroit before this super slow-moving storm finally exits our area by midweek. Scattered rain and thundershowers on Tuesday with temperatures only in the upper 60s to low 70s thanks to the rain and overcast skies throughout the day.

Rest of week

Better weather will return on Wednesday with dry conditions, partly sunny skies, and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Thursday is the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club, and it looks like a great start with the course in great condition after this early week rain. Look for tons of sun Thursday with temps in the low 80s.

Friday will be similar with sunny skies becoming only partly sunny later in the day. Right now, weather computer models show showers are possible Friday night into Saturday so, we will help you prepare.

