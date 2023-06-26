Ford Fireworks weather forecast: Here’s how rain in Detroit will affect tonight’s event

4Warn Weather – The Ford Fireworks have arrived, and thousands of people along the Detroit Riverfront will be keeping an eye on the weather, as showers and storms are in the forecast.

Scattered showers early will increase in coverage and intensity throughout the afternoon. Monday’s weather will be more impactful for those trying to set up their spots for the Ford Fireworks.

Shower chances remain likely through 10 p.m., although they quickly dissipate after sunset. This is great news for the start of the fireworks show!

Rain chances (WDIV)

Anticipate it to be comfortably cooler than average, with temperatures around 70 degrees the rest of the day and winds out of the southwest between 10-15 mph, gusting around 20 mph.

The chance for storms will greatly wane after 7 p.m., and even throughout the afternoon, we don’t anticipate the storms to be as severe as they were on Sunday.

Gusty winds, a rumble of thunder, and pockets of heavy rainfall could lead to some isolated ponding on the roads Monday afternoon. Grab the umbrella if you are heading downtown, but it’s looking more and more promising that you might be able to put it away when that first firework shoots off!