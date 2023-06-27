Smoke from Canada wildfires causes Air Quality Alert for Southeast Lower Michigan

4Warn Weather – Another Air Quality Alert is issued for Southeast Lower Michigan on Wednesday.

The air quality is now considered unhealthy for everyone, not just those with respiratory issues. Limit time outside if you can, replace your furnace filter, and invest in an air purifier.

Wednesday

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has infiltrated our skies, leaving us with a thick layer of haze overnight and again on Wednesday.

We will have sunshine on Wednesday, but it will likely be obscured by smoke. So a hazy day with a high of about 80 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center has put us at a marginal risk for severe weather. That’s the lowest threat level. Right now, the chance of storms is fairly low. We need a bit more data before we talk about timing and specific storm threats, if any.

Better chance for a few storms over the weekend, and things are heating up for the 4th of July! More on that coming up at 11 p.m. on Local 4 News.

You can read more about what this air quality is doing to our health in my Up & Adams blog.

