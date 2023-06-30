Tracking more rain chances Friday as smoky haze lingers in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Friday will be humid, hazy, and even hotter with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wildfire smoke continues to be an issue. Although there is some improvement, the air quality remains poor enough for an Air Quality Alert Day for all of Southeast Michigan. The air quality will be at the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “very unhealthy” levels.

People with underlying breathing and lung conditions should take extra care to limit prolonged exposure outdoors. Seniors and children are also at higher risk. Doctors say the particles can cause damage to the respiratory and vascular systems.

Temperatures will surge to the upper 80s in the afternoon. A few thermometers may reach 90 degrees. Westerly winds will be light about 5 to 10 mph.

Friday afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. If you plan to travel to or through the Ohio Valley, some storms could become strong in states such as Indiana and Ohio.

Friday night, a few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be in the area before midnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s, and it will be humid.

Rain chances continue into weekend

Saturday and Sunday, air quality is expected to be better. Scattered or pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 80s on Saturday to around 80 degrees on Sunday.

Normal highs are in the lower 80s, and normal lows are in the lower 60s.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.