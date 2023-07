LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. – The tornado warning for Lapeer County has been canceled.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service around 3 p.m. Friday, when a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted at 3:02 p.m. near Columbiaville. It was moving east at 25 mph.

The warning was canceled around 3:40 p.m.

Click here to view all the active weather alerts.