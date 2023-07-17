Sunshine, better air quality returns Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Sunshine and better air quality returns Tuesday. Our highs reach the low 80s. Wednesday looks dry and quiet before our next system rolls in Thursday and brings back a chance for thunderstorms.

4Warn Weather – Get ready to breathe a bit easier and enjoy some sunshine to boot!

Cooling down into the upper 50s Monday night will feel really good. As long as you’re not in a sensitive group for respiratory issues, it’s a good night to open up the windows and let the fresh air in.

