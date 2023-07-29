Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Genesee, Lapeer counties

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Genesee and Lapeer counties until 9:45 p.m.

The 4Warn Weather team has been monitoring the forecast and expects the strongest storms to arrive after midnight. The severe weather could bring strong, damaging winds, flooding, and hail.

The NWS said severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near North Branch to Otter Lake to near Otisville, moving southeast at 35 mph.

The radar indicated the storm was capable of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

National Weather Service storm timeline: Near North Branch around 8:50 p.m.; Brown City around 8:55 p.m.; Davison around 9:05 p.m.; Lum around 9:10 p.m.; Lapeer around 9:15 p.m.; Imlay City around 9:20 p.m.; Metamora around 9:25 p.m.; Dryden around 9:30 p.m.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas, Goodland Township, Burnside, Attica, Elba, Thetford Township, Kings Mill, Silverwood, Genesee, and Thornville.

People attending the Eastern Michigan State Fair should seek safe shelter immediately, according to the NWS.