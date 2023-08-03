87º
Pleasant weekend with dry conditions expected in Metro Detroit

Friday highs in upper 80s; Saturday highs in lower 80s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Nice start to the weekend with sunshine and highs Saturday in the low 80s. Clouds increase Sunday afternoon, and our next chance for rain returns Sunday night into Monday. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – A pleasant evening here in Metro Detroit. There is still a risk for strong to severe storms, mainly north of M-59 up into the thumb. I will track anything that pops up for you Thursday until about midnight when things wind down.

The rest of the area will be dry.

Friday

The cold front producing these storms to our north will continue to sink south overnight. By Friday, we will still climb into the mid-80s, but the humidity will start going down.

Weekend forecast

Nice start to the weekend with sunshine and highs Saturday in the low 80s. Clouds increase Sunday afternoon, and our next chance for rain returns Sunday night into Monday.

