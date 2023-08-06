Slow-moving showers leading to ponding

Showers and a few thunderstorms are moving through Southeast Michigan tonight. Heavy rain and gusty winds up to 40 mph will be possible. Showers and thunderstorms will move northeastward at 15 to 20 mph. There is an isolated risk of ponding and minor flooding. Rain totals will exceed an inch in some areas. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down before midnight. As rain moves northeastward, the rain will end last in the Thumb. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 60s overnight.

The weather system that is bringing cool, wet weather is also lowering the air pressure. That means that people who are sensitive to changes in air pressure may develop mild headaches or achy joints.

Monday, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from morning through evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

A few pop-up showers will be possible on Tuesday. Wednesday will be dry, but scattered showers will begin approaching the area early Thursday morning before dawn. The chance of isolated showers will continue Thursday and Friday. Then, the chance of rain will increase on Saturday.