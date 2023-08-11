Level 2 risk for severe weather ahead of your weekend in Metro Detroit-- here’s what to expect

Storms continue to pop up behind a warm front lifting to our north. We are currently tracking single cells that could become linear later tonight.

4Warn Weather – Round one of thunderstorms is moving through Metro Detroit now and later this evening.

There is a risk of rotation in the first batch this evening. Then the risk becomes hail and high winds after 8 p.m.

Saturday

Most of the rain will be gone by Saturday. But I can’t rule out a passing shower or pop-up storm. Otherwise, sunshine and clouds, breezy and warm for Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday

Sunday looks dry with sunshine and a high of 83.

Next week

Monday brings another round of showers and storms, especially late in the day. Highs the first few days next week stay in the upper 70s.

Tracking storms for you tonight on Local 4 News at 11 p.m.

