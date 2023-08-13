A drier end to the weekend before thunderstorms & heavy rain possible early next week -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – After a tranquil night under a mainly clear sky and some thunderstorms on Saturday morning and afternoon, we are going to keep some much-needed dry weather into the forecast for the end of the weekend before the active weather pattern returns early next week.

High pressure builds back into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday. Expect a much more tranquil forecast plenty of sunshine to start the day, then a mixture of sunshine and clouds for much of the afternoon and into the evening. High temperatures heading back into the lower 80s on Sunday afternoon.

Another cold front moves through the region looking ahead to the start of next week. So, we will increase the clouds overnight Sunday into Monday, and expect widespread showers and thunderstorms for much of the afternoon and evening on Monday. High temperatures remaining cooler, into the upper 70s for the start of next week. As of right now, it looks like we get a good slug of moisture overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning, with a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. We will need to be on the lookout for some minor flooding issues in poor drainage areas, but widespread flooding is not expected. We will hold onto a few rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as the front rolls through, otherwise we will see some sunshine and clouds throughout the day as high pressure moves into the region behind the front. That will also keep us dry for the middle of the week on Wednesday. Temperatures remaining below average, into the 70s through Tuesday.

High pressure builds back into the region, which means plenty of sunshine for the middle of the week on Wednesday. High temperatures heading back into the 80s by the afternoon.

Another low-pressure system moves through the region coming out of Canada on Thursday, and that brings us another chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures warming back into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon.

Drier weather builds in the forecast just in time for the Woodward Dream Cruise next weekend up in Oakland County. A mixture of sunshine and clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine by the start of next weekend. High temperatures remaining in the 80s both Friday and Saturday, and that comes with a warming trend as well. High temperatures making it into the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon.

Shiawassee County Tornado: The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has confirmed an EF-1 Tornado with maximum sustained winds of 95 MPH moved through Perry in Shiawassee County Friday evening. The touchdown occurred around 7:50 PM, and lifted off the ground shortly after 8:00 PM, on the ground approximately 12 to 13 minutes, and doing a significant amount of damage.