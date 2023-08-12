EF-1 tornado confirmed in Shiawassee County on Friday

Exact Track 4D Radar shows where the radar was detecting some damage from the tornado on the ground over Perry on Friday Evening, August 12th, 2023

PERRY, Mich. – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 Tornado with maximum sustained winds of 95 mph did touch down in Shiawassee County on Friday Evening.

The tornado touched down three miles west of Perry around Beardslee Road, just south of W. Britton Rd, and initially traveled through Ruess Road and Boulder Lane, where downed trees and fallen large tree limbs were observed. The tornado then intensified as it entered into the city of Perry.

Damage located around the intersection of Polly and Lamb streets and southeast into the intersection of 2nd and Washington streets consisted of large uprooted trees, sheared large tree limbs, major roofing damage to several outbuildings, and shingle/siding damaging to some residential homes. These locations observed a peak wind around 95 mph with a tornado width around 430 yards.

The tornado then weakened while entering the vicinity of Washington and 2nd St where downed large tree limbs were observed, before lifting just east of this location.

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 95 MPH

Path Length /statute/: 3.0 Miles

Path Width /maximum/: 430 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: Aug 11, 2023

Start Time: 7:51 PM EDT

Start Location: 2.5 miles W Perry

Start Lat/Lon: 42.828 / -84.268

End Date: Aug 11, 2023

End Time: 8:03 PM EDT

End Location: .6 miles SE Perry

End Lat/Lon: 42.826 / -84.208

