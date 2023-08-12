EF-1 tornado confirmed in Shiawassee County on Friday

PERRY, Mich. – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 Tornado with maximum sustained winds of 95 mph did touch down in Shiawassee County on Friday Evening.
The tornado touched down three miles west of Perry around Beardslee Road, just south of W. Britton Rd, and initially traveled through Ruess Road and Boulder Lane, where downed trees and fallen large tree limbs were observed. The tornado then intensified as it entered into the city of Perry.
Damage located around the intersection of Polly and Lamb streets and southeast into the intersection of 2nd and Washington streets consisted of large uprooted trees, sheared large tree limbs, major roofing damage to several outbuildings, and shingle/siding damaging to some residential homes. These locations observed a peak wind around 95 mph with a tornado width around 430 yards.
The tornado then weakened while entering the vicinity of Washington and 2nd St where downed large tree limbs were observed, before lifting just east of this location.
Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 95 MPH
Path Length /statute/: 3.0 Miles
Path Width /maximum/: 430 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: Aug 11, 2023
Start Time: 7:51 PM EDT
Start Location: 2.5 miles W Perry
Start Lat/Lon: 42.828 / -84.268
End Date: Aug 11, 2023
End Time: 8:03 PM EDT
End Location: .6 miles SE Perry
End Lat/Lon: 42.826 / -84.208
