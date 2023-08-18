Comfortable, cool weather will be replaced by sunshine, heat this weekend in Metro Detroit

Comfortable and even cool weather will be replaced by heat this weekend in Metro Detroit. The sunshine will also prevail this weekend.

Although there will be many hours of sunshine during the week, there will be slight chances of rain showers midweek and late week.

The chances will be better north of I-69.

It will be mostly sunny Friday evening until sunset at 8:30 p.m. Then, it will continue to be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop into the 60s after sunset.

Temperatures will dip to the lower 50s in Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit tonight. Some communities near I-69, including Lapeer, could see temperatures fall to the upper 40s. Winds will decrease to 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest and west-northwest.

Saturday

It will be mostly sunny to start the day and partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

The Woodward Dream Cruise will be one of many events across the region to enjoy pleasant weather. Then, the heat revs up.

Sunday

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will push into the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Hot!

It will be essential that people and pets are properly hydrated.

Next week forecast

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for most of next week.

The slight chances of isolated rain showers stretch from Tuesday through the end of the work week, but most areas will remain dry.

