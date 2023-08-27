Sunshine and mild temperatures the next few days -- Here’s what you can expect

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday Morning!

After a nice start to the weekend with some sunshine and clouds, along with a few stray showers, we are going to keep the sunshine into the forecast as we go through the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Mainly clear skies overnight will give way to plenty of sunshine today, mostly sunny skies can be expected today. High temperatures remaining on the mild side of things, we head into the lower 70s this afternoon. Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight, cool temperatures as well. Overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 50s.

The dry weather continues into our Monday as well, temperatures getting a little warmer into the afternoon, heading into the middle 70s by the afternoon.

Our next chance of rain moves into the forecast by the time we get to Tuesday, but it is not a big chance of rainfall. High temperatures heading for right around average, into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon. We will keep some sunshine and clouds into the forecast with the rain chances sticking around in the afternoon and evening as our next disturbance moves through the region.

Dry weather returns to the forecast for the second half of next week. Sunshine and clouds can be expected for Wednesday before high pressure builds back into the region for the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday. Another slight warming trend is forecast as well. We’ll start off in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, then warm up into the lower 80s by the end of the week on Friday.

We will bring another chance of rain into the forecast for the start of next weekend on Saturday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures continuing to warm-up, heading into the middle 80s heading into the holiday weekend. Nationally, we’re keeping an eye on the tropics working into next week. Tropical Depression Ten has formed near Cancun on Saturday Evening. As the system remains nearly stationary for the next day or so, it is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and start to intensify as it moves Northeast.

As of this morning, it looks like a landfall in the Gulf of Mexico along the Florida Coastline would be possible towards the middle of the week as a hurricane, and there are some indications that the system could intensify all the way up to landfall. If you have family or friends along the Florida Gulf Coast, they need to keep a close eye on this system and begin their hurricane preparations.

The extreme heat also continues along the Gulf Coast on Sunday, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect from Texas into Mississippi, and Heat Advisories extending East of that into Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.