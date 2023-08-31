Labor Day Weekend will be hot, mostly sunny in Metro Detroit

This Labor Day weekend will be hot and mostly sunny. Going to the beach, getting on the water, camping, or simply enjoying the backyard or courtyard will be great.

4Warn Weather – This Labor Day weekend will be hot and mostly sunny. Going to the beach, getting on the water, camping, or simply enjoying the backyard or courtyard will be great.

This calm weather is particularly needed in Southeast Michigan communities, which are still cleaning up from last week’s severe weather, including tornadoes.

A flood warning continues for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County until Sunday evening.

Minor flooding is occurring, but it is forecast to fall below flood stage on Sunday afternoon.

The other weather impact will be the heat over the holiday weekend and beyond, but it has not arrived yet.

Clear skies will allow us to see the nearly full moon tonight, which is now in the waning gibbous phase. Lows will fall to the lower to mid-50s. Areas near Ann Arbor, Howell, Lapeer, and Port Huron will be closer to 50 degrees.

Friday

We will have a cool start to Friday morning, but ample sunshine will quickly heat up the car. The first day of September will see highs peak in the mid-70s in most locations.

Weekend forecast

This weekend, it will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday. Lows will be in the mid-60s. We will have mostly sunny skies on Sunday and highs near 90 degrees.

Labor Day

There will be similar conditions on Labor Day as people cook or attend parades.

Highs will be in the lower 90s, and it will be mostly sunny. A high of 92 degrees would tie the current record high for the date.

Low humidity on Friday will slowly change as moisture increases on Saturday and more on Sunday and Monday.

Water and sunscreen will be useful this weekend to prevent dehydration and protect the skin.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.