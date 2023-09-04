Hot weather nearing end amid threat of midweek storms in Metro Detroit

By Wednesday, despite the high humidity, we will start to feel some relief from the heat. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s, but we will also have a better chance of rain.

4Warn Weather – After a very hot Labor Day with temperatures around 90 degrees, Monday night will bring little relief. It will remain warm and muggy. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will only fall to the lower 70s.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be just as hot as temperatures rise to around 90 degrees. The humidity will make it feel even hotter. Clouds will increase during the day, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday

By Wednesday, despite the high humidity, we will start to feel some relief from the heat. Highs will be in the lower to mid-80s, but we will also have a better chance of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be in the area, including the chance for a few strong thunderstorms, as a cold front sweeps across the region.

The Storm Prediction Center placed part of Southeast Michigan under a marginal threat level for severe storms on Wednesday. A marginal risk is the lowest level, which typically suggests the possibility of short-lived, isolated severe thunderstorms.

Based on current data, the better chance of strong storms appears to be west of a line from Lapeer to Ann Arbor. Wednesday night’s lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday

Behind the cold front, Southeast Michigan will experience cooler and less humid air. As the storm system moves through the Great Lakes region, we will have a chance of showers on Thursday and a lesser chance on Friday.

Weekend forecast

Temperatures will cool a few degrees each day until highs only reach the lower 70s by Saturday. It will feel like the end of September and the start of fall.

