Threat of strong to severe thunderstorms heading our way in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – It’s been a hot and humid day across the region, with almost everybody heading into the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday, and we got one more day of heat and humidity before cooler. Weather moves into the region as we head into the end of the week.

We’re watching the radar this evening for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but most places should remain dry throughout the evening. It will be warm and humid once again overnight tonight. Overnight lows drop into the lower 70s for almost everyone.

Wednesday

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms head our way through the middle of the week on Wednesday. A cold front will swing through and bring an end to the heat and humidity, but it also comes with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday. Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph will be the primary threat, although we can’t rule out some isolated large hail and heavy downpours as well. High temperature is heading back into the 80s once again on Wednesday.

Thursday

Once the front pulls off to the east, we will keep cloud cover and an isolated shower until the end of the forecast on Thursday. High temperatures are dropping into the 70s by the time we get Thursday.

Weekend forecast

The cloud covers stick around for the end of the week on Friday before we bring in more sunshine looking ahead to the weekend. The cooler temperatures will also be sticking around, with high temperatures remaining in the 70s as we had through the entire weekend.

Next week

The dry weather will stick around into early next week before another chance of showers and thunderstorms rolls into the forecast by the time we get to next Tuesday. High temperatures remain below average into the 70s as we head into early next week.

