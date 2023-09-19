Spotty showers expected in Metro Detroit with skies turning mostly cloudy by Wednesday afternoon

After a few spotty showers in the morning, skies will turn mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs reach the mid-70s.

4Warn Weather – A few spotty showers have shown up on Exact Track 4D radar this afternoon. Most of the activity has been far west of Metro Detroit around Jackson.

Sunset Tuesday is 7:36 p.m.

Tuesday night

Isolated showers are popping up overnight. The clouds will help keep temps in the upper 50s with a southerly wind around 5mph.

Wednesday

After a few spotty showers in the morning, skies will turn mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs reach the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday

Above normal temps return both days with highs in the upper 70s close to 80. This time of year, it’s tough to climb more than 20 degrees after the morning low. So we will keep the high around 79. But it will definitely feel more like summer again. By the way, fall officially starts on Saturday!

