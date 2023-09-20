75º
Many clouds, very mild temps with light southerly breeze expected Thursday in Metro Detroit

Thursday highs in lower 80s; Friday highs in upper 70s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Many clouds are around and very mild thanks to a light southerly breeze. Most areas top out in the upper 70s, but a few places could hit 80 degrees. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Summer is not ready to go down just yet. Fall arrives Saturday, but temps will continue to be above normal.

Overnight

Clouds fill in Wednesday night, acting as a blanket and keeping our low right around 60 degrees.

Thursday

Weekend forecast

We keep the warm temps through the weekend. But the first week of fall brings back the cooler and possibly rainy weather. Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

