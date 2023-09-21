Partly sunny skies with warm temps possible Friday in Metro Detroit

What a great way to end the work week. Partly sunny skies and warm once again. Maybe a degree or two less than today, but still mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

4Warn Weather – Well, we did it. Several cities around Metro Detroit cracked the 80-degree mark Thursday, including Pontiac, Howell, and even Port Huron.

Overnight

Clouds return, keeping our temps from falling much below 60 degrees.

Friday

What a great way to end the work week. Partly sunny skies and warm once again. Maybe a degree or two less than today, but still mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

Weekend forecast

Looking and feeling great. If you’re headed to the Homecoming Games at Michigan State or Michigan, you are in for a treat! Fantastic football weather with sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.

Things cool down a bit next week. Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

