Sunshine & cool temperatures for the first full day of Fall on Saturday

4Warn Weather – After a nice end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, for the first full day of fall across the region, we’re going to bring in some cooler temperatures, but keep the sunshine around as well. Expect mostly sunny skies as we head throughout our Saturday, but some patchy dense fog could be sticking around to start the day. High temperatures heading into the middle 70s by late this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight tonight, and it will be a cool overnight as well. Overnight low is dropping in into the middle 50s heading into early tomorrow morning.

We will keep the Sunshine into the forecast as we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, but we will start to bring a little more cloud cover in Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening with skies going mostly cloudy overnight Sunday night into early on Monday morning. High temperatures heading into the middle 70s on Sunday, then dropping into the upper 50s overnight Sunday night into early on Monday morning.

As a little more moisture works into the region, we will bring the cloud cover into the forecast to start next week. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected on Monday, and that cloud cover will help keep temperatures down. High temperatures heading to the lower 70s by Monday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain rolls into the region by the time we get to Tuesday. Expect scattered showers on and off as we head throughout the day, high temperatures remaining below average into the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

Dry weather sticks around for the second half of next week, expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds Wednesday through the end of next week on Friday. High temperatures remaining below average all the way through the end of next week, will head for the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday and the lower 70s by the end of next week on Friday.

Nationally, we’re keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Ophelia impacting the Eastern Seaboard this weekend. Tropical Storm Warnings are in place from near Washington, D.C. down through the Carolinas, and Hurricane Watches are up for portions of Eastern North Carolina. This storm will bring rain, gusty winds and storm surge to portions of the East Coast through the weekend before this system moves off to the Northeast by late on Sunday.