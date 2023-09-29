62º
Join Insider

Weather

Increasing sunshine Friday as temperatures are expected to start back warming up in Metro Detroit

Friday, Saturday highs in lower 70s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Tags: Detroit Weather, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Weather Center, Forecast, Weather, Detroit, 4Warn Weather
Clouds in the morning but increasing sunshine as we go through the second half of the day on Friday. Finally, it will start warming up slightly with a high of 72. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Goodbye clouds, hello sunshine, as cloudy skies with a low of 59 degrees are expected overnight in Metro Detroit.

Friday

Clouds in the morning but increasing sunshine as we go through the second half of the day on Friday. Finally, it will start warming up slightly with a high of 72.

Weekend forecast

Sunshine both days this weekend! Highs Saturday in the mid-70s, then warming to the upper 70s by Sunday.

And we don’t stop there! Let’s talk about the 80s tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emmy-award winning Meteorologist Kim Adams rejoined the 4Warn Weather Team in August 2022. You can watch her on the 4, 5, 6, 10 & 11 p.m. newscasts. You can also find her on your cell phone, tablet, computer (by downloading the 4Warn Weather app), Click on Detroit, and Local 4+.

email

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.