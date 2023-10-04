Rain, cold temps return to end the week in Metro Detroit: What to know

Our Wednesday will be sunny to start and warm once again. Clouds will build in later today. Showers and cooler temps arrive Thursday.

4Warn Weather – Our Wednesday begins with patchy fog once again. Temperatures start mild in the 60s.

Highs will soar into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine to start the day. I can’t rule out a few spots that could reach the upper 80s in our outlying communities.

Today will be the end to this unseasonably warm stretch we have been in. Soak up this wonderful, warm Wednesday.

Clouds will increase this afternoon.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday night will be mainly cloudy with temps well above average in the 60s.

Rain arrives Thursday

A slow moving cold front will bring rain to the area on Thursday with much colder air behind it.

We could see a few sprinkles early, but the widespread showers will arrive in the afternoon and take us into the evening.

Highs Thursday will be cooler than the last few days, but still a smidge above average in the 70s.

Drier, colder Friday

We’ll fall into the seasonable 60s on Friday with mainly dry conditions, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. However, I think we stay mostly dry for high school football.

Shower chances linger this weekend

Much colder air will settle in this weekend and winds will pick up.

Whether you are outside for your child’s soccer or football game on Saturday, or walking at the Race for the Cure or Eleanor’s March 4 Hope on Sunday, it is going to be blustery and noticeably colder than last weekend, so layer up!

These cool temperatures will linger into early next week with afternoon highs in the 50s. What’s worth noting: Overnight lows next week will fall to around 40 degrees, which means some outlying areas could begin to see chilly upper 30s at night.

Elsewhere ...

Nationally, scattered severe thunderstorms are likely across parts of the southern Plains. Record high temperatures from the Great Lakes to the Northeast are expected through Thursday.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.