Halloween will be cold with snowflakes just in time for trick-or-treating in Metro Detroit

The coldest day of the week is Tuesday, with a few snowflakes just in time for trick or treating!

4Warn Weather – The coldest day of the week is Tuesday, with a few snowflakes just in time for trick or treating!

Overnight, expect skies to start clearing out with temps dropping below freezing in the upper 20s. Winds WNW 5-10mph.

Halloween

Halloween starts out very cold, with morning temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few scattered rain/snow showers pop up in the afternoon and evening—highs around 40 degrees.

Bundle up the little ones, and it will be a freezing cold time for trick or treating. Temps will be in the 30s, with a few flakes not out of the question.

Mid-week forecast

Then, we begin a drier, slightly warmer period before rain returns for the weekend. Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking the latest forecast in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.