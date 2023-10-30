43º
Halloween will be cold with snowflakes just in time for trick-or-treating in Metro Detroit

Tuesday, Wednesday highs in lower 40s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

The coldest day of the week is Tuesday, with a few snowflakes just in time for trick or treating! (WDIV)

Overnight, expect skies to start clearing out with temps dropping below freezing in the upper 20s. Winds WNW 5-10mph.

Halloween

Halloween starts out very cold, with morning temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few scattered rain/snow showers pop up in the afternoon and evening—highs around 40 degrees.

Bundle up the little ones, and it will be a freezing cold time for trick or treating. Temps will be in the 30s, with a few flakes not out of the question.

Mid-week forecast

Then, we begin a drier, slightly warmer period before rain returns for the weekend. Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

