Dry, warming trend to occur midweek in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

We will keep the mostly cloudy sky in the forecast for the next few days, and we will remain dry, but the warming trend finally kicks in.

4Warn Weather – Well, it’s official! We had our first official snowfall of the season on Tuesday, Halloween. The last time we saw measurable snow on Halloween was about 30 years ago, in 1993.

Detroit Metro Airport reported 0.2″ of snowfall Tuesday, and it actually caused a few slick spots early this morning. I’m not looking for the slick spots overnight tonight, but it’s going to be another cold night with wind chills not as low as what we saw early this morning.

We will keep some cloud cover into the forecast overnight Wednesday, but despite a southerly flow starting to kick in, overnight lows will drop into the low 30s and possibly some upper 20s outside of the metro. Once you factor in the wind, expect wind chills to drop into the mid 20s for just about everyone as we’re heading out the door and to the bus stop early on Thursday morning.

Thursday

After high temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Wednesday, we will head for the upper 40s by the time we get to Thursday afternoon and into the low 50s by the end of the week on Friday.

Weekend forecast

We look forward to our next chance of rain moving in through the weekend and holding on early next week. We’ll keep the chance of rain showers into the forecast on Saturday, but the best bet for rain looks to be the end of the weekend on Sunday and into early next week on Monday. Temperatures are expected to be near average for this time in early November, into the middle 50s all weekend and into early next week.

Next week

Once this system moves off to the east, we will keep cloud cover in the forecast for Tuesday and the next Wednesday. But colder air starts to move back into the region once again. The high temperature is in the upper 40s on Tuesday and will drop into the middle 40s by the time we get to next Wednesday.

