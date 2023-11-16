Big chill takes over after mild weather week in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Our mild weather is ending, and the big chill is taking over.

4Warn Weather – Our mild weather is ending, and the big chill is taking over.

Overnight skies will become mostly cloudy, and winds start to pick up. Temps will remain in the low to mid-50s before falling like a rock Friday afternoon.

Friday

Friday starts out with some rain. Once the cold front comes through, skies will become mostly cloudy in the afternoon, and winds will really start picking up. The wind also changes direction, and cold, northerly winds will cause temps to plummet.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday are dry and sunny but chilly—lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s.

See you tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.