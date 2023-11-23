Dress warm on Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit as wind, wind chills are expected to creep in

As you wake up on Thanksgiving morning and join us for America’s Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Detroit or run the S3 Strategic Solutions Turkey Trot early in the morning, dress warmly!

4Warn Weather – After we finally broke out into a little bit of sunshine Wednesday and kept some cloud cover around, the dry weather stuck around as we headed through the end of the week, including the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mainly clear skies can be expected overnight Wednesday night, and it will be a cold overnight. Overnight lows are dropping into the low 30s for most everyone, not ruling out some upper 20s outside of the metro overnight tonight as well.

Thanksgiving

As you wake up on Thanksgiving morning and join us for America’s Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Detroit or run the S3 Strategic Solutions Turkey Trot early in the morning, dress warmly! We will start off with a mainly clear sky, giving way to morning sunshine, but temperatures will be into the low to mid 30 for most everybody; once you factor in a little bit of wind, wind chills will more than likely be into the 20s. So, dress warmly. Lots of layers, hats, gloves, and all the winter gear will be needed on Thursday morning.

We will keep the sunshine in the forecast throughout the rest of the day on Thursday, with high temperatures warming into the upper 40s by Thursday afternoon.

Friday

A weak cold front will move through late Thursday night and early on Friday morning, and that will start to bring in colder air into the region to end the week and send us into the weekend. Overnight lows Thursday night and Friday night will drop into the mid to upper 20 for most everybody. Still, it will also keep our daytime high temperatures in the 30s as well, which is about 10 degrees below where we should be for this time in late November.

Weekend forecast

Our next system that will move our way will be for the end of the weekend on Sunday and into early next week on Monday. This will be a week clipper system that will move out of the Midwestern United States and head into the Ohio Valley, and with colder air in place, this does look like our first chance of widespread snow across southeastern Michigan. As of right now, this system will not have much moisture to work with, but we are not ruling out a light accumulation of snow on Sunday into early Monday. High temperatures remain in the upper 30s on both Sunday and Monday.

Next week

Dry weather, but plenty of cloud cover sticks around for Tuesday before it looks like another chance of snow moves into the region as we work into the second half of Wednesday, with high temperatures remaining into the mid-30s by Wednesday afternoon.

