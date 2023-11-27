27º
Time to dig out your winter gear as wind chills hit single-digits Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Tuesday highs in upper 20s; Wednesday highs in 30s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

It’s time to dig out the winter gear, as wind chills will hit the single digits by Tuesday morning. (WDIV)

Snow showers end around 12 a.m. with just a few lingering flurries hanging around. The big story Monday night will be the bitter cold temps.

We drop down to a low of 20 degrees, but wind chills will make it feel like the single digits.

Tuesday

A very cold start to the day on Tuesday, and we don’t warm up much in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Warming up into the 40s by the end of the week. Let’s talk about it tonight at 11 p.m.

