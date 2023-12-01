Metro Detroit to see more wet roads as rain continues into weekend

Roads will be wet across Metro Detroit on Friday, but drivers will encounter snow in the Saginaw area. (WDIV)

The first day of December is rainy and foggy across Metro Detroit.

Far northern parts of Southeast Michigan, including the Thumb, have seen some snow on Friday; but the majority is getting rain only.

Friday Night

We will get a break from the widespread light rain during early evening, but we will continue to see areas of mist and fog. Widespread rain will return to Southeast Michigan after 8 p.m. with areas along and west of the US-23 corridor getting the rain first. Temperatures will not fluctuate much Friday night. Lows will range from the mid 30s west of I-275 and north of I-696 and up to 40 degrees in Detroit. Winds will be out of the east at 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday

The rain showers will linger into Saturday morning, but most of the activity will be out of Southeast Michigan by 9 a.m. The remainder of the day will be cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. The northerly wind will be 5 to 10 mph.

Heading to Indianapolis to cheer on the Wolverines at the Big Ten Football Championship Game? The drive may be wet from earlier rain, but it will be cloudy. Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s in Indianapolis with temperatures in the mid 40s around kickoff.

Back home in Metro Detroit, it will be cloudy with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday

The rain does not stay away long. It will be rainy and breezy on Sunday. Precipitation could include some wet snow in northern communities. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Then, a series of systems will bring chances of wet weather.

Workweek

The weather pattern will continue into the first full week of December. There will be a slight chance of an isolated rain or snow shower on Monday and a better chance of rain or snow on Tuesday morning. We will get a break from precipitation on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, but a low chance of rain and snow showers returns on Thursday.

