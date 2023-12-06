Mostly cloudy, breezy day expected Thursday in Metro Detroit

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild, with temps in the mid to upper 40s.

4Warn Weather – If you need to get those leaves raked up or finish the outdoor Christmas lights, now is your chance.

Thursday

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild, with temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday

Friday is the best day of the week, with partly cloudy skies and very mild weather, with a high of 52.

Weekend forecast

Saturday is a bit tricky. It looks like we will get a dry morning, but then rain arrives and could mix with some wet snow briefly overnight—highs in the 50s.

There is a significant change to Sunday’s forecast, as we might just be in a dry slot. We will talk about tonight at 11 p.m.

