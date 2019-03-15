LIVE UPDATES: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms move through southeast Michigan

DETROIT - Severe weather is moving through southeast Michigan on Thursday evening.

Several severe thunderstorm and tornado watches and warnings have been issued, and a confirmed tornado touched down in Shiawasee County, the National Weather Service said.

All of Metro Detroit is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m., with the watches becoming warnings as the storms make their way across the region.

