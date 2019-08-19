Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunday night showers and storms

DETROIT - An active and dangerous weather scene remains in place, Sunday evening. A long line of showers and thundertorms will race through Detroit and Southeast Michigan with heavy downpours, dangerous lightning and damaging wind and hail.

The most hazardous weather is likely before 10 p.m. ET. Indoors is the best place to be. Anyone outdoors must use extreme caution while driving.

Temperatures will be in the 70s before midnight.

Sunset is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be wet before midnight, and showers and storms fade away afterward. It remains warm with overnight lows near 70 degrees.

Monday will be hot, as well. Daytime temps will be near 90 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Tuesday will be very warm with morning and midday showers. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will not be as hot, but it will be warm. Skies will probably be mostly sunny with highs between 80 and 85 degrees.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Be sure to bookmark these pages on your browser or on your phone. All of these radar pages are interactive with tools to show you road conditions, 24-hour precipitation data, and satellite views.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.