Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan until 9 p.m. Friday

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Friday.
The following counties are affected by the watch:
- Genesee County
- Lapeer County
- Lenawee County
- Livingston County
- Macomb County
- Monroe County
- Oakland County
- Sanilac County
- St. Clair County
- Washtenaw County
- Wayne County
The National Weather Service said these storms could affect the following locations:
- Adrian
- Almont
- Ann Arbor
- Bad Axe
- Brighton
- Brown City
- Canton Township
- Caro
- Caseville
- Cass City
- Croswell
- Dearborn
- Deckerville
- Ferndale
- Flint
- Fowlerville
- Harbor Beach
- Howell
- Imlay City
- Lambertville
- Lapeer
- Lexington
- Lincoln Park
- Livonia
- Marlette
- Marysville
- Mayville
- Millington
- Monroe
- Novi
- Pigeon
- Pontiac
- Port Huron
- Redford Township
- Reese
- Royal Oak
- Sandusky
- Sebewaing
- Southfield
- St. Clair Shores
- Sterling Heights
- Taylor
- Temperance
- Troy
- Ubly
- Vassar
- Warren
- Waterford Township
- Westland
