Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan until 9 p.m. Friday

Dozens of cities could be affected

By Derick Hutchinson

A severe thunderstorm watch in Southeast Michigan on Sept. 13, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Friday.

The following counties are affected by the watch:

  • Genesee County
  • Lapeer County
  • Lenawee County
  • Livingston County
  • Macomb County
  • Monroe County
  • Oakland County
  • Sanilac County
  • St. Clair County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Wayne County

The National Weather Service said these storms could affect the following locations:

  • Adrian
  • Almont
  • Ann Arbor
  • Bad Axe
  • Brighton
  • Brown City
  • Canton Township
  • Caro
  • Caseville
  • Cass City
  • Croswell
  • Dearborn
  • Deckerville
  • Ferndale
  • Flint
  • Fowlerville
  • Harbor Beach
  • Howell
  • Imlay City
  • Lambertville
  • Lapeer
  • Lexington
  • Lincoln Park
  • Livonia
  • Marlette
  • Marysville
  • Mayville
  • Millington
  • Monroe
  • Novi
  • Pigeon
  • Pontiac
  • Port Huron
  • Redford Township
  • Reese
  • Royal Oak
  • Sandusky
  • Sebewaing
  • Southfield
  • St. Clair Shores
  • Sterling Heights
  • Taylor
  • Temperance
  • Troy
  • Ubly
  • Vassar
  • Warren
  • Waterford Township
  • Westland

