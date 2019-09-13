Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Michigan until 9 p.m. Friday

A severe thunderstorm watch in Southeast Michigan on Sept. 13, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Friday.

The following counties are affected by the watch:

Genesee County

Lapeer County

County Lenawee County

County Livingston County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

Sanilac County

County St. Clair County

Washtenaw County

County Wayne County

The National Weather Service said these storms could affect the following locations:

Adrian

Almont

Ann Arbor

Bad Axe

Brighton

Brown City

Canton Township

Caro

Caseville

Cass City

Croswell

Dearborn

Deckerville

Ferndale

Flint

Fowlerville

Harbor Beach

Howell

Imlay City

City Lambertville

Lapeer

Lexington

Lincoln Park

Livonia

Marlette

Marysville

Mayville

Millington

Monroe

Novi

Pigeon

Pontiac

Port Huron

Redford Township

Reese

Royal Oak

Sandusky

Sebewaing

Southfield

St. Clair Shores

Sterling Heights

Taylor

Temperance

Troy

Ubly

Vassar

Warren

Waterford Township

Westland

