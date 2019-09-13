Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued across SE Michigan

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across Southeast Michigan.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following counties:
- Monroe County -- until 4:30 p.m.
- Wayne County -- until 4:30 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired in the following counties
- Lenawee County
- Washtenaw County
- Livingston County
- Oakland County
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Friday:
- Genesee County
- Lapeer County
- Lenawee County
- Livingston County
- Macomb County
- Monroe County
- Oakland County
- Sanilac County
- St. Clair County
- Washtenaw County
- Wayne County
Counties under the severe thunderstorm warnings and watches could experience flooding downpours, slippery roads and sidewalks, low visibility, hail, frequent lightning and damaging winds, according to the Local 4Casters.
Officials said a severe storm was located at 3:16 p.m. Friday near Whitmore Lake, eight miles north of Ann Arbor. The storm was moving northeast at 50 mph.
The storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, NWS officials said.
The storms were expected to affect the following locations:
- Ypsilanti, Salem, Dixboro and Whitmore Lake at 3:20 p.m.
- South Lyon at 3:25 p.m.
- Milford and Northville at 3:30 p.m.
- Novi at 3:35 p.m.
- West Bloomfield at 3:40 p.m.
- Birmingham at 3:45 p.m.
- Pontiac at 3:50 p.m.
- Troy at 3:55 p.m.
- Rochester at 4 p.m.
- Franklin, Keego Harbor, Waterford, Orchard Lake, Commerce, Lathrup
Village, Auburn Hills, Bingham Farms, Lake Angelus and Farmington
Hills could also be affected.
The National Weather Service said these storms could affect the following locations:
- Adrian
- Almont
- Ann Arbor
- Bad Axe
- Brighton
- Brown City
- Canton Township
- Caro
- Caseville
- Cass City
- Croswell
- Dearborn
- Deckerville
- Ferndale
- Flint
- Fowlerville
- Harbor Beach
- Howell
- Imlay City
- Lambertville
- Lapeer
- Lexington
- Lincoln Park
- Livonia
- Marlette
- Marysville
- Mayville
- Millington
- Monroe
- Novi
- Pigeon
- Pontiac
- Port Huron
- Redford Township
- Reese
- Royal Oak
- Sandusky
- Sebewaing
- Southfield
- St. Clair Shores
- Sterling Heights
- Taylor
- Temperance
- Troy
- Ubly
- Vassar
- Warren
- Waterford Township
- Westland
