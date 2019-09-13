Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued across SE Michigan

DETROIT - The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across Southeast Michigan.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the following counties:

Monroe County -- until 4:30 p.m.

Wayne County -- until 4:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired in the following counties

Lenawee County

Washtenaw County

Livingston County

Oakland County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of Southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Friday:

Genesee County

Lapeer County

Lenawee County

Livingston County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

Sanilac County

St. Clair County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

Counties under the severe thunderstorm warnings and watches could experience flooding downpours, slippery roads and sidewalks, low visibility, hail, frequent lightning and damaging winds, according to the Local 4Casters.

Officials said a severe storm was located at 3:16 p.m. Friday near Whitmore Lake, eight miles north of Ann Arbor. The storm was moving northeast at 50 mph.

The storms could bring 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail, NWS officials said.

Here are some viewer photos of hail around Metro Detroit:

Viewer photos of hail that fell Sept. 13, 2019, in Wixom.

Viewer photos of hail that fell Sept. 13, 2019, in Commerce Township.

The storms were expected to affect the following locations:

Ypsilanti, Salem, Dixboro and Whitmore Lake at 3:20 p.m.

South Lyon at 3:25 p.m.

Milford and Northville at 3:30 p.m.

Novi at 3:35 p.m.

West Bloomfield at 3:40 p.m.

Birmingham at 3:45 p.m.

Pontiac at 3:50 p.m.

Troy at 3:55 p.m.

Rochester at 4 p.m.

Franklin, Keego Harbor, Waterford, Orchard Lake, Commerce, Lathrup

Village, Auburn Hills, Bingham Farms, Lake Angelus and Farmington

Hills could also be affected.

The National Weather Service said these storms could affect the following locations:

Adrian

Almont

Ann Arbor

Bad Axe

Brighton

Brown City

Canton Township

Caro

Caseville

Cass City

Croswell

Dearborn

Deckerville

Ferndale

Flint

Fowlerville

Harbor Beach

Howell

Imlay City

Lambertville

Lapeer

Lexington

Lincoln Park

Livonia

Marlette

Marysville

Mayville

Millington

Monroe

Novi

Pigeon

Pontiac

Port Huron

Redford Township

Reese

Royal Oak

Sandusky

Sebewaing

Southfield

St. Clair Shores

Sterling Heights

Taylor

Temperance

Troy

Ubly

Vassar

Warren

Waterford Township

Westland

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.