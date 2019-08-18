Thunderstorm warning issued for Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties

DETROIT - The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
A thunderstorm warning was also issued for St. Clair County and will be in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.
A severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties that was issued earlier expired at 2 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service announced.
