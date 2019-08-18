Thunderstorm warning issued for Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties

DETROIT - The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

A thunderstorm warning was also issued for St. Clair County and will be in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties that was issued earlier expired at 2 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service announced.

Weather radar

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Be sure to bookmark these pages on your browser or on your phone. All of these radar pages are interactive with tools to show you road conditions, 24-hour precipitation data, and satellite views.

