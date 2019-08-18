Thunderstorm warning issued for Livingston, Washtenaw counties

DETROIT - The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for Livingston and Washtenaw counties Sunday until 8:15 p.m.

Earlier a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Monroe, St. Clair, and Wayne counties, but have since expired.

