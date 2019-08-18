Thunderstorm warning issued for Livingston, Washtenaw counties

DETROIT - The National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning for Livingston and Washtenaw counties Sunday until 8:15 p.m.
Earlier a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Monroe, St. Clair, and Wayne counties, but have since expired.
Weather radar
Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:
- Michigan Weather Radar page
- Metro Detroit Weather Radar page
- Grand Rapids Weather Radar page
- Find all weather forecasts and news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
- Check current Weather Alerts here.
Be sure to bookmark these pages on your browser or on your phone. All of these radar pages are interactive with tools to show you road conditions, 24-hour precipitation data, and satellite views.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.