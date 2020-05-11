SPOTLIGHT: Double the wins for this track star

This student from Hartland High School has won not one, but two awards in 4Frenzy Spring Fan Choice Awards! Lindsey Strutz, a senior at Hartland has won for both Pole Vault and Long Jump! Lindsey competes in all track & field events year-round, except for distance. She even holds four records for Hartland -- high jump, shot put, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay.

Lindsey Strutz (Lindsey Strutz)

Last summer, Lindsey became an All-American in the heptathlon (2nd) and javelin (7th) at the Junior Olympic Games. During her indoor season, she competed with Waza Track Club, set seven new PR’s and qualified for the Michigan Indoor Track Series State Championship in ten events; high jump, triple jump, long jump, shot put, discus, hurdles, 60 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter run, and sprint medley relay. At her state meet, she was the triple jump champion and came in fifth place in high jump.

According to michtrack.org, Lindsey is the top heptathlete in the state of Michigan and the third best of all time. She has qualified to compete in the heptathlon at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in July and is crossing her fingers it does not get canceled due to coronavirus!

It being the seniors’ last year on the team, she was hoping to break more records for the school. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the senior did not get to compete this season and feels truly saddened that she will not get the chance to compete for Hartland again. On a positive note, Lindsey is continuing her academic and athletic career at Grand Valley State University in the fall!

You’ve done amazing and should be very proud, Lindsey! Congratulations on your 4Frenzy award and good luck for the fall.

