SPOTLIGHT: Stoney Creek golf captain is Student Council VP and more

The winner of this year’s 2020 Spring 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards for Favorite Senior in the Boys Golf Category is Hunter Deutsch. Hunter has been playing golf since he was 4 years old and has not stopped since. The senior at Stoney Creek High School has been a part of the golf team since freshman year and has been captain two years in a row. Last year, he was the team’s lowest scorer and shot a 76 at regionals.

Not Just a Golfer

Hunter has played two years of football and three years of basketball for the Stoney Creek Cougars. He was even in charge of creating and delivering the school’s daily video announcements for the past three years.

On top of that, Hunter is a four-year member of the Student Council. He was serving this past year as Vice President, a member of the National Honor Society, a senior representative for Oakland Activities Association, and co-founder of the school’s newspaper, The Source.

Inspiring Teammates

The Stoney Creek golf team has made a great impact on Hunter. His teammates have become very close to him. They push each other every day to get better and, especially with a sport like golf, teammates spend a lot of time talking to each other in between shots. The game of golf is always fun when they are playing together.

“One bad shot doesn’t change the way you play or the player you are.” Hunter Deutsch

Hunter says golf is especially fun for him because you meet a ton of new people and make many new friends. He adds, “With a sport like golf, you get to travel to courses and play at places you never thought you could’ve.”

Hunter Deutsch enjoying a round on the course! (Hunter Deutsch)

Recent achievements

Hunter has earned a scholarship from the Stoney Creek Booster Club and a Gordon R. Case Memorial scholarship for golf. He will be attending Indiana University in the fall of 2020, as a direct to admit to the Kelley Business School and Hutton’s Honor College.

Congratulations on your 4Frenzy win and good luck, Hunter!

