Watch Stevenson and John Glenn Varsity Bowling Teams on Local 4

Sunday may be all about football, but Saturday morning we’ll be talking bowling.

It was an intense matchup when Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio stopped by Westland’s Town N Country Lanes for our Winter 4Frenzy. Throwing strikes and playing to win were two teams of varsity bowlers with some serious skills.

The players were from Livonia Stevenson and Westland John Glenn high schools, and the girls were passionate.

Coach Tom Colosimo from Stevenson H.S. and Coach Ralph Cabildo from John Glenn H.S. share what it takes to compete. Even though it’s a physical sport, both coaches teach their girls how to stay strong mentally and how to handle pressure.

