Watch Southfield A&T High School on Local 4

Our Kim DeGiulio takes you to Southfield High School for the Arts & Technology to show you what it takes to be a track & field athlete.

And while it’s very much an individual sport, when it comes to practice, it’s your teammates that will get you through it and push you to work even harder.

When Kim arrived, the boy and girls were warming up under head coach Najah Floyd’s direction. It’s her second year on the job.

“I love it. I love watching them learn and grow and I have so much knowledge to offer them because I’ve been through it,” she said.

As a former college track star at Central Michigan University, Najah is passing on that knowledge to her team with advice like remaining disciplined.

“You can’t just show up to track every other day...you have to come every day and work hard. That’s the kind of sport it is,” Najah said.

Junior Anthony Rush, says that kind of advice comes in handy, especially at the end of his races when she tells him to move his arms or take his knees up.

“So it’s physical, yes, but it also is very mental because if your mind is not there, then you’re not gonna make it,” he said.

Anthony helps his team with the mental aspect of the sport by talking to them one-on-one. If they’re not doing well in practice, he’ll pull them to the side and give them a pep talk and encourage them to do better.

And Anthony isn’t alone with that encouragement which is why Coach Najah says this team received so many nominations in WDIV’s 4Frenzy Spring Fan Choice Awards.

So whether you want to see the Warriors win or someone else you may have nominated, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy where you can vote for them once per hour through April 27 at noon.