The fire department is responding to an explosion at a BP refinery near Toledo. The explosion occurred around 7 p.m. Officials say a giant plume of black smoke could be seen from miles away. Police say people reported that they were feeling the ground shake. There's no word on injuries or the cause of the explosion.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be available as they come in.