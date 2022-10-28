Spotlight: Meet Waterford Mott Football Kicker Abigail Hanchett

Abigail Hanchett Fun Facts:

Plans for after high school: I would love to attend Grand Valley State University and participate in their Premedical Studies program and become a doctor.

Other extracurricular activities: Student Ambassador for Oakland School’s Technical Campus for Health Sciences.

Favorite High School Memory: My favorite high school memory is the powder puff game.

Pre-Game Rituals: Team pre-game meal and Special Teams meeting.

Abigail Hanchett is a junior from Waterford Mott High School who is in her first year as a player on the Waterford Mott Varsity Football team. She started as a soccer player for Waterford Mott and also plays for a club team (Waterford Warriors). Waterford Mott Varsity Football Head Coach Chris Fahr asked her to tryout and she immediately fell in love with football.

“I love playing football because it has challenged me and I have grown as a person,” said Hanchett. “The boys I play with have become brothers to me.”

In her first year, she’s had a successful onside kick against Wyandotte and mainly does kick-offs. She was also nominated for the favorite kicker and favorite junior categories in the 2022 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards. Waterford Mott finished the regular season with a 7-2 record and have an upcoming first round playoff matchup against Saginaw Heritage this weekend.

Abigail Hanchett (4Frenzy)

Hanchett was also nominated for 2022 homecoming court. She spends her mornings at Oakland School Technical Campuses (OSTC) in the Medical program as she aspires to be a doctor and spends afternoons at Waterford Mott taking advanced classes.