University of Michigan hosting daylong virtual commencement event on Saturday

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan has announced its Spring Celebration 2020 will take place on Saturday to honor the Class of 2020 on the day that would have been their commencement.

Former Vice President Al Gore was scheduled to speak at this year’s annual ceremony at Michigan Stadium.

In lieu of the cancellation of all commencement ceremonies and events due to the novel coronavirus, U-M has organized an all-day celebration online and on social media.

Graduates and their families and friends can visit the website on Saturday, which will serve as a “central hub of celebration,” featuring special performances and greetings across campus, including an address by President Mark Schlissel.

“We appreciate the work you have done to earn a University of Michigan degree, and the sacrifices made by you and your families," said Schlissel in a letter to graduates. "We recognize how great an accomplishment this is and share the goal of making a formal commencement ceremony as meaningful as possible when we are able.”

Ahead of the festivities, share stories, see which hashtags and filters to use on social media and customize your graduation cap here.

