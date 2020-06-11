Ann Arbor’s annual canoe, kayak auction set for June 17

ANN ARBOR – City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation will be holding its annual canoe and kayak sale at Gallup Park on June 17.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Gallup Canoe Livery will be showcasing and selling one- and two-person kayaks, aluminum canoes and rowboats that are used and damaged.

Attendees are asked to practice physical distancing and payment will only be able to be made by credit card.

The Gallup Canoe Livery is at 3000 Fuller Rd.

