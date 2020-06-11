66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s annual canoe, kayak auction set for June 17

Auction rescheduled due to inclement weather

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation, City of Ann Arbor, Canoe, Kayak, Rowboat, Water Sports, Summer, Auction, Public Auction, Gallup Park, Huron River
Kayakers on the Huron River at Gallup Park (Credit: Destination Ann Arbor)
Kayakers on the Huron River at Gallup Park (Credit: Destination Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR – City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation will be holding its annual canoe and kayak sale at Gallup Park on June 17.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Gallup Canoe Livery will be showcasing and selling one- and two-person kayaks, aluminum canoes and rowboats that are used and damaged.

Attendees are asked to practice physical distancing and payment will only be able to be made by credit card.

The Gallup Canoe Livery is at 3000 Fuller Rd.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Related reading:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: