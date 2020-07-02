Ann Arbor-based theater starts online drama camp for kids

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wild Swan Theater, an Ann Arbor nonprofit that aims to make theater more accessible, will be hosting two virtual summer camp programs for kids in Camp DoYaWanna Online.

The camp consists of two programs for children in different age groups. Kids age 8-10 are invited to participate in the Playmakers camp while kids age 11-13 can join in the Storymakers program.

Both camps will feature a daily Zoom meeting with Wild Swan teacher and Co-Artistic Director, Sandy Ryder. All campers will also receive packages with art supplies to help with camp activities. The camp will work on building imagination and creativity through theater games and more.

The Storymakers program will put an additional focus on sharing stories, and designing and writing in a journal.

As the camp is 100% virtual, both programs at Camp DoYaWanna Online are open to kids anywhere in the world.

Each program is priced at $45 per camper. The Playmakers program will be held July 14-16, and the Storymakers program is July 21-23. Enrollment both programs is still open.

You can find more information and details on how to register at Wild Swan Theater’s website, here.

