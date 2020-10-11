Here’s where you can find ballot drop boxes in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As part of the City of Ann Arbor’s efforts to prepare for a high volume of ballot returns for the presidential election on Nov. 3, additional ballot boxes have been placed around the city.

“While we are dedicated to make voting accessible to all. We also are diligent to ensure the election processes are strictly followed for a secure, efficient and valid outcome," said Ann Arbor City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry in a news release.

“Voters can be assured that all ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day are counted in the election night tallies, and that Michigan’s no-reason absentee ballot system is safe and secure.”

The ballot drop boxes are locked, bolted to the ground, designed to prevent theft or tampering and are installed on city property (except for the UMMA satellite office box), according to the release.

In addition to the Larcom City Hall box, six new boxes can be found around Ann Arbor where city voters can return their ballots.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Find ballot drop boxes at these locations:

Inside Larcom City Hall, 301 E. Huron St., at the north entrance.



Outside of Larcom City Hall, on Ann Street.



In the parking lot of Veterans Memorial Park Ice Arena and Pool, 2150 Jackson Ave.



Outside of Ann Arbor Fire Station 5, 1946 Beal Ave.



Outside of Cobblestone Farm/Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Customer Service Center, 2781 Packard Rd.

Outside, by the Eisenhower entrance of Ann Arbor Fire Station 6, 1881 Briarwood Circle .

University of Michigan Museum of Art, 525 S. State St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. only. Located inside in the Stenn Gallery on the first floor.

In addition to City Hall, there are now 6 new City of Ann Arbor ballot drop boxes installed, securely, throughout the city. All ballot boxes (except for 1 at U-M) are on city property, bolted to the ground & designed to prevent theft/ tampering. https://t.co/EypPYOzNPU #A2Votes pic.twitter.com/mYIgW6pbRC — City of Ann Arbor (@A2GOV) October 10, 2020

The city of Ann Arbor has mailed out more than 45,000 absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election and continues to receive new requests daily, according to the city’s release.

The Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office is open during its regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays It will have special hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m on Wednesdays in October, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, as well as from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Until Oct. 23, the UMMA satellite office is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, it will then be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturdays.

On Nov. 2, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Ballot return envelopes are now postage-paid and do not require stamps thanks to support from Michigan Secretary of State and federal CARES Act funding.

Absentee ballot applications should be given to be returned by mail or in person at the city clerk’s office or the UMMA satellite office.

The deadline to register to vote by mail is Oct. 19, but voters still can register in person at the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office up through the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Proof of residency is required for community members registering to vote within 14 days of an election.

Voters with questions about voting in Ann Arbor should visit www.a2gov.org/elections

Related:

A look inside the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s U-M Museum of Art satellite office

Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office extends hours in October

